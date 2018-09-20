Subscribe to Boldsky
Anushka Sharma In This Benarasi Sari At Smita Patil Memorial Award Is A Picture Of Pure Elegance

By
Anushka Sharma fashion

Anushka Sharma won the netizens again as she received the Smita Patil Memorial Award. She donned a Benarasi sari for the occasion and looked absolutely resplendent. It was a chanderi silk sari and we thought that this was one of the best fashion moments of Anushka this month.

The actress sported a sari, which was draped in a Nivi style. While the sari was emerald green-hued, it was accentuated by golden zari motifs. The border of her sari was also intricately patterned in sparkling golden shade. It was a six-yard sari, which was crafted out from katan silk.

Anushka Sharma style

She paired her luxurious sari with elaborate jewellery. She wore a heavy gold choker and complementing bracelets to spruce up her look to a whole new extent. However, she contrasted the elaborate jewellery with light studs.

Anushka's makeup was on the dewy side. She wore a slightly winged eyeliner kohl and her lip shade was baby pink-hued. She wore a green-coloured bindi to round off her look. Anushka's impeccably done middle-parted bun also added to her ethnic look.

Anushka Sharma sarees

Well, Anushka Sharma definitely looked graceful at the event and she completed her look by flaunting a million dollar smile. So, how did you find her look? Let us know in the comment section.

    Read more about: fashion bollywood anushka sharma
    Story first published: Thursday, September 20, 2018, 15:43 [IST]
