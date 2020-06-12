Jacqueline Fernandez, Katrina Kaif, And Freida Pinto In Anamika Khanna’s Lehengas Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Anamika Khanna outfits are among the most eye-catching and so contemporary. She has given us wedding and festive wear goals on a number of occasions and here we have curated three Anamika Khanna lehenga picks for you. The three distinctive lehengas of hers were donned by Jacqueline Fernandez, Freida Pinto, and Katrina Kaif, which we have decoded for you. So, let's find out which these three lehengas of hers we found the best.

Jacqueline Fernandez's Printed Pink Lehenga

Designed by Anamika Khanna and styled by Chandini Whabi, this lehenga was donned by Jacqueline Fernandez for one of the festive occasions. She wore this lehenga that consisted of a cropped full-sleeved top with flared ends and a long skirt. Her ensemble was accentuated by multiple floral accents and she carried a white purse with her. The actress accessorised her look with diamond earrings and the makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade and complementing cheekbones. The long side-swept tresses rounded out her avatar.

Freida Pinto's Yellow Lehenga

Perfect for Haldi ceremonies, Freida Pinto's yellow lehenga is what you should wear for festive occasions. The diva wore this sunshine yellow lehenga, which featured a striped bodice and floral-patterned high-waist skirt with intricate patterns. Her skirt was pleated and she teamed it with a long complementing jacket that went well with her ensemble. The actress upped her look with an oxidised neckpiece and dainty earrings. The makeup was enhanced by pink lip shade and contoured cheekbones. The braided hairdo completed her look.

Katrina Kaif's White Lehenga

Katrina Kaif also looked radiant in her white lehenga that featured a sleeveless bodice and a long flared skirt. Her top was highlighted by intricate pattern and the skirt had the word, 'Everything' written on it. She teamed her ensemble with a white dupatta that was highlighted by a printed border. The actress notched up her look with oxidised silver earrings and bangles. The makeup was enhanced by muted pink lip shade and a tiny black bindi. The middle-parted tresses rounded out her avatar.

So, whose outfit did you like the most? Let us know that.

Courtesy: Anamika Khanna's Instagram