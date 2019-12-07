Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrat Bharucha Give Us Winter-perfect And Summer-ideal Airport Attire Goals Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrat Bharucha's latest airport outfits were about casual style and gym wear. While Jacqueline's outfit was suited for the winter season, Nushrat's ensemble was summery and breezy. However, the best part is that they played with wardrobe basics. Let's take a look and decode their airport outfits.

Jacqueline Fernandez's Gym Wear

Jacqueline Fernandez wore a colour-blocked black and brown outfit. Her ensemble consisted of a black tee, which she teamed with brown, neon green, and black jacket and matching half trousers. The actress looked smart and sported her attire with a pair of white sports shoes. She also spruced up her look and gave us a fresh fashion goal by pairing her attire with a sleek chain. Jacqueline wore dark shades and highlighted her look with pink lip shade. The side-swept wavy tresses rounded out her avatar.

Nushrat Bharucha's Polka-dotted Attire

Nushrat Bharucha wore a sleeveless plunging neckline attire that was cinched at the waist. She wore a polka-dotted number, which was dipped in white hue and accentuated by black polka dots. Nushrat paired her ensemble with black pointed heels. Nushrat accessorised her look with a classy watch and carried a smart purse with her. Her makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade and an impeccable hairdo completed her airport look.

So, whose airport outfit and look you liked more? Let us know that.