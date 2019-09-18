Dream Girl Actress Nushrat Bharucha Has Long Dress Goals For Girls With Average Height Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Dream Girl actress, Nushrat Bharucha's latest dress absolutely had our attention. The actress looked so flawless and exuded confidence. She played with contrasts and wet look and gave us oodles of fashion goals. With her ensemble, Nushrat also taught the average-height girls that they need not get intimidated by long dresses. So, let's decode her dress and well, we have another interesting look of hers too decoded for you.

So, with her latest attire, she gave us colour-blocking goals. She wore a Swapnil Shinde gown that was structured and spaghetti-strapped. Her outfit was also figure-flattering and ideal for girls, who want to play more with hues than embellishments. So, her ensemble of the night consisted of a black bodice but it was contrasted by hot pink colour. Her gown was not quite everybody's cup of tea but Nushrat pulled it off effortlessly. Her attire made for a stunning party number and she upped her party look quotient with makeup.

Her makeup was meticulously done and nude-toned. There was a whiff of bronzer effect. The lip shade was subtly glossy pink and the eye makeup was enhanced by complementing pink eye shadow. The sleek side-parted tresses gave her look a wet touch. So, while in the first look, Nushrat Bharucha didn't play with jewellery, in her second look, she spruced up her look with jewellery.

Her second attire was an understated long brown dress that was strapless and a bit towards the flowy side. This dress of hers was panelled and accentuated her slender frame as well. Her dress came from the label, April. Styled by Nidhi Jeswani, Nushrat notched up her look with a tribal-inspired silver neckpiece by Amrapali, which added an interesting dimension to her look. The makeup was nude-toned with smoky eyes and a matte brown lip shade. This time, she completed her look with a neat bun.

So, which attire and look of Nushrat Bharucha's did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.

All Photos Credit: Nushrat Bharucha's Instagram