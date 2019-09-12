Just In
Nushrat Bharucha And Other Bollywood Divas Kept Their Fashion Game Strong At Dream Girl Screening
The Article 15 actor, Ayushmann Khurrana is all set for the release of his upcoming film, Dream Girl, with co-star Nushrat Bharucha. The film's special screening was held recently where Bollywood celebrities including Dangal girls Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh were spotted with Nushrat Bharucha, and Ayushmann's wife Tahira Kashyap. They were seen in chic outfits and gave us traditional wear goals. So, let's take a close look at the ladies' outfits and decode it.
Tahira Kashyap
For the event, Tahira Kashyap was seen in a high-neck full-sleeved black flared dress. Her dress was structured and absolutely sporty. She teamed it with a pair of white laced sports shoes, which we so loved. Her sling bag was interesting and quirky too. With her white-hued square-shaped transparent purse, she gave us purse goals. Tahira accessorised her look with studs. Tahira Kashyap completed her look with a pair of glasses.
Sanya Malhotra
The Badhaai Ho actress, Sanya Malhotra looked stylish in a ruffled off-shoulder white crop top, which we thought was absolutely sassy. The actress paired her top with high-waist black pants. She completed her look with pointed black and white flats. Sanya upped her look with a curly hairdo and spruced up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, and pink lip shade. She also carried a sequinned bag with her.
Nushrat Bharucha
The star of the film, Nushrat Bharucha looked awesome in her shimmering pant set at the special screening of Dream Girl. Her two piece set consisted of a sleeveless plunging neckline silver corset bralette and high-waist loose matching bottoms. She completed her look with a pair of white sandals. Nushrat Bharucha totally ditched the accessories and instead notched up her look with strong makeup, which was highlighted by sharp contouring, filled brows, kohled eyes, and matte pink lip shade.
Fatima Sana Shaikh
The Dangal actress, Fatima Sana Shaikh appeared at the event in an all-white ethnic chikankari outfit. Her attire consisted of a full-sleeved heavily embroidered sheer net kurti and she paired it with a pair of matching palazzo pants. She draped a complementing dupatta in a casual style and that completed her ensemble. The brown-golden toned flats completed her look. She accessorised her look with ethnic earrings. Fatima left her wavy side-swept tresses loose and rounded out her look with contoured face, kohled eyes, and dark lip shade.
So, which diva according to you looked the most stylish? Share your thoughts in the comment section.