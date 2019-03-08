ENGLISH

    Fatima Sana Shaikh's Chikankari Sharara Is What We Have Our Eyes On

    By
    |
    Fatima Sana Shaikh Fashion

    Fatima Sana Shaikh exuded desi vibes and looked stunning in her traditional suit. The actress looked gorgeous in her chikankari suit, which was enhanced by intricate details. Her classy suit was something we wished we had in our wardrobe. Let's decode her outfit and look.

    Fatima Sana Shaikh Style

    So, Fatima wore an all-white chikankari sharara set, which featured a full-sleeved short kurta and she paired it with flared bottoms. Her suit was meticulously accentuated by floral accents and she teamed it with complementing dupatta, which elevated her attire. Fatima looked gorgeous and she wore embellished flats with her beautiful ensemble.

    Fatima Sana Shaikh Insta

    The actress carried a big brown side bag with her and wore a chic ring and earrings to accentuate her look. The makeup was highlighted by dewy cheekbones and marked by a pink lip shade and smoky kohl. The middle-parted tresses rounded out her look. We thought Fatima looked beyond gorgeous. Don't you think so too? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Story first published: Friday, March 8, 2019, 15:45 [IST]
