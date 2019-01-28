ENGLISH

Fatima Sana Shaikh's Embellished Sari Is What Your Wardrobe Needs

Fatima Sana Shaikh Umang Police Show

Fatima Sana Shaikh surprised us in an understated look at the Umang Police Show. She wore a humble sari and looked absolutely gorgeous. The actress wore an embellished sari, which came from the label Jade by Monica and Karishma. Her styling was also meticulously done. Let's decode her outfit and the look.

So, the 'Dangal' star wore a sari that elaborated on the contemporary sensibilities. It was draped classically in a Nivi style and she teamed it with a sleeveless blouse, which was adorned with meticulous accents. The pallu of the sari featured a metallic touch and was accentuated by intricate ruffled accents. Fatima's attire might have been the simplest of all but it definitely caught our attention.

Fatima Sana Shaikh Fashion

We loved the fact that her styling was minimally done. The actress accessorised her look with chic earrings and a delicate ring, which came from the label, Curio Cottage. The makeup was light and refreshing and highlighted by a glossy pink lip shade and impeccable kohl. The side-swept tresses completed her traditional look. So, how did you find Fatima Sana Shaikh's attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Story first published: Monday, January 28, 2019, 15:06 [IST]
