ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

MORE

Katrina Kaif's Surreal Dress Or Fatima Sana Shaikh's Breezy Number: Whose Attire Was More Ravishing?

By
Thugs of Hindostan Trailer Launch

The trailer of 'Thugs of Hindostan' is out and the star cast of the film graced an event to celebrate the launch of the trailer. The stars in attendance were Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Fatima Sana Shaikh. We can't wait to see the film but for now, we were stunned to see the style statements of Katrina and Fatima. Both the ladies looked exceptionally remarkable and wowed us yet again.

Katrina Kaif fashion

Coming to Katrina first, she wore a surreal number, which quite clearly intrigued us. She wore a dress that was a cross between being practical and idealistic. It was a fuss-free and functional dress, but at the same time, it had flares and flowy silhouette. Her attire was accentuated by shiny silver hue and enhanced by ruffled accents. Katrina teamed her dress with a floor-length shrug that matched with the hue of the dress but was contrasted by intricate floral prints.

Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh

It was a sleeveless ensemble and Katrina teamed it with shiny silver-hued pencil heels. Her makeup was dewy and her wavy tresses rounded off her look.

Fatima Sana Shaikh fashion

Fatima, on the other hand, surprised us in an absolute classic number. She wore a gown, which had a whiff of retro touch and made us reminisce about the good old days. It was a mustard yellow-hued gown and it was highlighted by comfort quotient. It was an asymmetrical halter neck gown but it was given a structure with the help of a golden metallic belt.

Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh

The breezy dress was enhanced by sheer tulle details and Fatima looked radiant. She paired her attire with chic sandals and hoop earrings. The subtle red lip shade and side-swept hairdo notched up her look.

So, whose dress was more ravishing- was it Katrina Kaif's or Fatima Sana Shaikh's?

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Thursday, September 27, 2018, 12:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 27, 2018
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue