Katrina Kaif's Surreal Dress Or Fatima Sana Shaikh's Breezy Number: Whose Attire Was More Ravishing?

The trailer of 'Thugs of Hindostan' is out and the star cast of the film graced an event to celebrate the launch of the trailer. The stars in attendance were Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Fatima Sana Shaikh. We can't wait to see the film but for now, we were stunned to see the style statements of Katrina and Fatima. Both the ladies looked exceptionally remarkable and wowed us yet again.

Coming to Katrina first, she wore a surreal number, which quite clearly intrigued us. She wore a dress that was a cross between being practical and idealistic. It was a fuss-free and functional dress, but at the same time, it had flares and flowy silhouette. Her attire was accentuated by shiny silver hue and enhanced by ruffled accents. Katrina teamed her dress with a floor-length shrug that matched with the hue of the dress but was contrasted by intricate floral prints.

It was a sleeveless ensemble and Katrina teamed it with shiny silver-hued pencil heels. Her makeup was dewy and her wavy tresses rounded off her look.

Fatima, on the other hand, surprised us in an absolute classic number. She wore a gown, which had a whiff of retro touch and made us reminisce about the good old days. It was a mustard yellow-hued gown and it was highlighted by comfort quotient. It was an asymmetrical halter neck gown but it was given a structure with the help of a golden metallic belt.

The breezy dress was enhanced by sheer tulle details and Fatima looked radiant. She paired her attire with chic sandals and hoop earrings. The subtle red lip shade and side-swept hairdo notched up her look.

So, whose dress was more ravishing- was it Katrina Kaif's or Fatima Sana Shaikh's?