Wow! Fatima Sana Shaikh's 50-Year Old Dress Is The New Sexy

Fatima Sana Sheikh fashion

Fatima Sana Shaikh is pretty cute and she really resembles Katrina Kaif but she is a diva in her own right. The pretty girl got her big break with 'Dangal' after relentless auditions. And she not only made it to the big screen but also impressed us all with her acting prowess. Later, we also got a sneak peek into her fashionable side. Fatima is quite a fashion icon.

She is quirky, she is edgy, she is bold, and she is absolutely feminine. She can nail all the looks and pretty easily. Her fashion statements also make news and these days she is inspiring us more with her style than her acting skills.

So, she is in LA from quite some time and has been giving us street style goals. However, this time she took another turn and showed us her chic avatar. And we were clearly impressed.

Fatima Sana Sheikh dress

The actress took to Instagram to share her picture in a dress. And that might have looked like a simple attire but it was not an ordinary dress. It was a pre-owned 50-year old dress and the caption read "fit me like a glove". Well, she was right, the outfit did fit her wonderfully and enhanced her slender frame.

Her off-shoulder tube-top dress was black in colour and was highlighted by unusual scooter prints. Though, it was a vintage dress, it definitely looked very contemporary. Well, there is a thing about classics- classics are not old but timeless. It had a structured bodice and slightly flared skirt.

She looked extremely beautiful and we thought her messy side-swept copper tresses only enhanced her look. Fatima's makeup was light and natural.

We admire Fatima Sana Shaikh for not only making us believe that classics can also be sexy but for also promoting the much-needed vintage fashion. You looked awesome Fatima, keep on inspiring us more with your classy style.

    Story first published: Monday, July 2, 2018, 17:37 [IST]
