ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

FASHION

INSYNC

PREGNANCY

MORE

Do You Know What Your Wardrobe Is Missing? Katrina Kaif's Glam Teal-hued Dress

By
Katrina Kaif No Filter Neha

Katrina Kaif took a departure from her casual avatars and gave us a glammed up look, as she graced the sets of the show titled, 'No Filter Neha Season 3'. She posed for the shutterbugs with the host of the show, Neha Dhupia. Katrina sported a shiny ensemble for the occasion and we thought she looked extremely gorgeous.

It was a quintessential red-carpet dress, but Katrina beautifully flaunted that look off the red carpet. She proved to us yet again that glamour has no boundaries. The actress wore a full-sleeved dress by Jason Wu. It was a velvety number with distinctive lustre and her attire was most certainly a sophisticated piece.

Katrina Kaif dresses

The dress was tailored to perfection and was accentuated by an overlapping detail. It was a collared outfit that was enhanced by a metallic touch. Her ensemble came with a satiny ribbon that added a structure to her dress. The skirt was pleated, symmetrical, and marked by nuanced detail.

She contrasted her teal number with white-hued sandals, which went well with her dress. Her chic golden-hued earrings came from Azotiique by Varun Raheja. Katrina wore a minimal makeup and her side-swept tresses completed her look.

Katrina Kaif western looks

We totally loved Katrina Kaif's glam look. Did you too? Feel free to share your opinions in the comment section.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue