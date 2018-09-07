Thinking About Some Weekend Party-Wear Goals? Let Our Top 10 B-Town Divas Inspire You

Priyanka Chopra Well, being badass is always fashionable and will certainly have people talking. It takes a really bold girl to don this avatar. Take, for example, Priyanka Chopra, who wore this sexy separates for the Met Gala 2018 after-party. She sported a deep-neck and revealing blouse, which was knotted at the waist and teamed it with straight-fit jacquard pants. Her pants were enhanced by abstract prints and she spruced up her look with a holy cross pendant, a metallic sling bag, and of course, a marsala-hued lip shade.

Kangana Ranaut Party wears can also be fun, dazzling, and quirky, proved Kangana Ranaut. The actress with signature curly locks wore this bright yellow bateau-neckline dress, which was beautifully sequinned and looked comfy too. Her dress was accentuated by a vibrant splash of prints in the middle and the word, 'Positive'. She teamed her attire with black boots and notched up her look with nude makeup. Her dress was clearly meant for conservative girls, looking forward to shedding, their image.

Deepika Padukone Deepika Padukone's attire was also yellow like Kangana's but hers was muted yellow. Party wears can be warm-hued too. However, Deepika's attire was as dramatic as Kangana's. Her attire was round-necked and hugged her slender frame beautifully. It was enhanced by exaggerated bell sleeves and we also loved her intricate subtle golden pencil heels and flower-shaped earrings. She rounded off her look with a classic ponytail.

Anushka Sharma Can a day wear be sported in the evenings? You totally can and let Anushka Sharma motivate you. She wore this earthy-hued sleeveless dress, which was accentuated by ruffled accents and baggy sleeves. Her dress was flowy and was marked by sleek blue and white stripes. Her groovy geometric blue shades completed her look, and she also made a ponytail, which went well the dress. When everybody else is wearing something shiny, you can stun people by donning a casual number.

Alia Bhatt Sometimes you can also rise and shine on a hot party night by wearing something that most of the ladies wouldn't think of. And that ensemble is simply a shirt and pant. So, Alia donned this vivacious pink collared and full-sleeved shirt and teamed it with bright yellow pants with red-hued leaf patterns. Now that was a beautiful colour-blocking and pretty attractive too. Alia rounded off her look with pencil heels, oxidised earrings, and a slightly messy bun.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Pantsuits have become one of the most trending wears, but why restrict pantsuits to just office-wear, when you can wear it to the party too. We loved how Sonam teamed her Peter-Pan-collared white-hued tee with a brightly printed baby pink-coloured jacket with exaggerated sleeves and straight-fit pants with huge pockets. She looked relaxed and at the same time glamorous too. She notched up her look with a black-hued clutch and pearl chaand baalis. Her dewy makeup and bun rounded off her look.

Kareena Kapoor Khan Some parties demand a gown. So, we suggest you ditch embellished pieces and go for a classy one like Kareena Kapoor Khan. You will blow away the minds of many if you wear a gown like Kareena's. So, the diva wore a sleeveless maroon-hued gown, which featured an overlapping detail and a belt. Her elegant gown was structured and figure-hugging too. She teamed it with light pink-hued pumps and kept her makeup light, almost natural, and we couldn't stop looking at her.

Katrina Kaif You can try a simple look and mix casual with glamour like Katrina Kaif did recently at MxS launch party. She sported a humble round-necked grey t-shirt with an eye printed on it and teamed it with a metallic midi skirt with leopard prints. While her tee was casual, her skirt was glamorous. It was a pleated skirt and blended structure with baggy. She teamed her look with embellished pumps and left her makeup nude and refreshing.

Sonakshi Sinha A shiny silver dress on a dark cloudy night, well that sounds poetic. Sonakshi Sinha's dress was about that. She wore a sleeveless figure-hugging dress, which came alive with stunning embellishments. Her dress was sequinned and featured metallic touches in different complementing hues. Now that was a jazzy V-neck dress and Sonakshi teamed it with silver-hued pumps. She left her wavy tresses side-swept and wore a heavy kohl and subtle pink lip shade.