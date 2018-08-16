Want Comfy Party Wear Or Resort Wear Ideas? Borrow Some From Neha Dhupia

The very trendy, Neha Dhupia's fashion has become so evolved that she is leaving us short of breath. Whatever she is wearing these days is making us go crushing all over her. Her outfits are getting surreal and she is pulling them off like a piece of cake.

Just now, she gave us two wonderful outfit ideas, which were totally slay-worthy. Both her attires were western and perfect resort and party wear. So, if you are travelling any time soon to an exotic location or partying, you might want to take inspiration from Neha Dhupia.

Her first attire, which she actually wore at Manish Malhotra's house party was by Payal Khandwala. Neha's dress was not a typical party wear but fashion is about breaking the stereotypes, isn't it? It was a sculptural halter-neck dress and it was so easy breezy. The upper half of her attire was splashed in vibrant yellow and it was contrasted by pristine white. Though so simple, this dress would have made many heads turn.

Neha carried a matching yellow purse and wore tribal bangles to spruce up her look. We also loved her middle-parted hairdo, which went perfectly well with her attire.

Her second attire was a maxi dress by Saaksha & Kinni. Dipped in striking purple shade and enhanced by bold red floral patterns, her attire quite easily caught our attention. It was a flowy dress and Neha seemed very comfy in it as she twirled round against an idyllic backdrop.

Neha wore dark shades to accessorise her look and this time she kept her hair side-parted.

So, which look of Neha's wooed you more? Let us know in the comment section.