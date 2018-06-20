Neha Dhupia Looked Devilishly Hot In Her This Gown

Former Miss India Neha Dhupia was also in attendance at the grand finale of Miss India 2018. The newly-married diva elevated the fashion game looking seductive and sensual in a couture gown that literally made our eyes pop out.

The actress, who has recently starred in the famous Netflix series, 'Lust Stories' stepped out on the rainy evening looking devilishly hot. The actress sported a Shantanu & Nikhil gown for the glamorous event. Her gown was voluminous and helped her steal the limelight of the other divas.

Neha's ensemble was half-sleeved and was draped beautifully on her shoulder and upper bodice. It only revealed a little and was quite unstructural. But the statement and hard-to-miss belt added a structure to her flowy attire. Her bottom half or the skirt part of the outfit was A-lined and pleated. Well, she did look out of the universe.

However, it was not only her gown that mesmerised us, we were also really impressed with the way she accessorised her look. Neha enhanced her avatar with geo earrings and Links kundan choker from Roma Narsinghani x Mukhi Sisters. She also carried an embellished clutch with her that added to her overall smoky avatar.

Neha's eye makeup was just awesome. Her eyeshadow was purple, which complemented the attire and she wore a light pink lip shade. Neha's high bun not only elevated the style quotient but also looked out of the world.

We are totally floored by Neha Dhupia, are you too? Let us know your views in the comments section.