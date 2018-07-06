Subscribe to Boldsky
Woah! Neha Dhupia's Attire Is So Far From Ordinary

Neha Dhupia fashion

Neha Dhupia just made our jaws drop. She elevated the coolness quotient and gave us yet another #ootd in a week. Well, we must say Neha is only looking more awesome post her wedding. She has this new confidence that we so love and her outfits are getting more mind-blowing. Last time, she wooed us in a Payal Khandwala sari and this time she had us going gaga all over her in a Chola by Sohaya Misra attire.

Her mystifying ensemble totally got all our attention and we found it purely refreshing and breezy. It looked comfortable and Neha seemed to be having fun sporting it. Though she seemed all cheerful, she definitely wore something most of us would be intimidated to try. With her ensemble, Neha mirrored the spirit of a free-spirited and uninhibited woman, who is not afraid to experiment.

Neha Dhupia dresses

Her attire was also very monsoon-worthy and every inch asymmetrical and sleeveless. It had several layers to it, which made her ensemble look oh so interesting. Neha also teamed a belt with it but she had a very uncoventional way of sporting it. She wore it round her neck and let it fall freely instead of tying the belt around her waist.

Neha enhanced her look with a tribal-inspired black choker and the black boots, which were definitely meant for walking. Neha's middle-parted brown tresses completed her slay-worthy avatar.

Neha Dhupia western looks

Don't you all think Neha Dhupia's dress was intriguing? We absolutely thought it was.

Neha Dhupia Insta
    fashion bollywood neha dhupia
    Friday, July 6, 2018, 16:19 [IST]
