Sanya Malhotra's Latest Sari Is So Indie And That Colourful Blouse Has All Our Attention Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Sanya Malhotra's fashion sense is quite indie and she plays with oodles of bright hues. The latest look of hers was traditional and she was a vision. The actress wore a sari and inspired us to play with vibrant hues. Sanya's look was minimal and her styling was impeccably done. She neared perfection with this look of hers and yet it was a non-conformist avatar. Let's decode her attire and look of the day.

So, Sanya stepped up her fashion game with this Raw Mango sari. It was a simply-draped sari, which seemed laid back and was accentuated by a casual touch. The sari was splashed in a black hue and notched up by white stripe. While her sari was simple, it was the blouse which totally caught our attention. Sanya gave us blouse goals too by pairing her sari with a multi-hued blouse. Red, yellow, orange, black, and blue were the hues used in her blouse.

Sanya's sari was notched up by modern sensibilities but her jewellery reminded us of the traditional roots. She accessorised her look with an intricate oxidised silver neckpiece and a complementing tassel necklace, which came from the label, Curio Cottage. Her makeup was marked by dewy tones with contoured cheekbones, light matte lip shade, and subtle kohl. The impeccable hairdo rounded out her ethnic avatar. Sanya looked effortlessly gorgeous. What do you think about her outfit and look? Let us know that in the comment section.