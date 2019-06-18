ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Sanya Malhotra's Latest Sari Is So Indie And That Colourful Blouse Has All Our Attention

    By
    |
    Sanya Malhotra Fashion
    Instagram

    Sanya Malhotra's fashion sense is quite indie and she plays with oodles of bright hues. The latest look of hers was traditional and she was a vision. The actress wore a sari and inspired us to play with vibrant hues. Sanya's look was minimal and her styling was impeccably done. She neared perfection with this look of hers and yet it was a non-conformist avatar. Let's decode her attire and look of the day.

    So, Sanya stepped up her fashion game with this Raw Mango sari. It was a simply-draped sari, which seemed laid back and was accentuated by a casual touch. The sari was splashed in a black hue and notched up by white stripe. While her sari was simple, it was the blouse which totally caught our attention. Sanya gave us blouse goals too by pairing her sari with a multi-hued blouse. Red, yellow, orange, black, and blue were the hues used in her blouse.

    Sanya Malhotra Style
    Instagram

    Sanya's sari was notched up by modern sensibilities but her jewellery reminded us of the traditional roots. She accessorised her look with an intricate oxidised silver neckpiece and a complementing tassel necklace, which came from the label, Curio Cottage. Her makeup was marked by dewy tones with contoured cheekbones, light matte lip shade, and subtle kohl. The impeccable hairdo rounded out her ethnic avatar. Sanya looked effortlessly gorgeous. What do you think about her outfit and look? Let us know that in the comment section.

    More SANYA MALHOTRA News

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 18, 2019, 14:25 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 18, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue