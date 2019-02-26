TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- With Multiple Aircraft Taking Off At Same Time, Here Is How IAF Confused Pak And Hit Balakot
-
- India vs Australia 2nd T20I Preview: Where To Watch, Timing, Possible XI, Live Streaming And More
- Skoda Kamiq Revealed — World Premiere At Geneva Motor Show 2019
- Sony WI-C600N Wireless Noise Cancellation Headphones Launched In India
- KYC Compliance Deadline For E-Wallets Extended By 6 Months
- Oscars 2019: Priyanka-Nick's Candid Photos From The After-party!
- Leptospirosis: Symptoms, Causes, Treatment And Prevention
- Patan — A Gorgeous Retreat In Gujarat
Sanya Malhotra Proves That Tis The Season Of Stripes With Her Outfit
Sanya Malhotra was the classic diva with contemporary taste as she celebrated her birthday with the media. The 'Badhaai Ho' actress looked pretty in her jumpsuit and gave us style goals. She donned an outfit, which was enhanced by a retro touch. Let's decode her outfit and the look.
The talented actress went for a black and white striped outfit that featured flowy V-neck bodice with butterfly sleeves and a knot at the front. Her pyjamas were flared and her ensemble as such was accentuated by a breezy and fuss-free silhouette. It absolutely made for perfect resort wear. Sanya paired her jumpsuit with a pair of black loafers that contrasted her outfit.
She kept her look minimal and accessorised it with delicate pendants, which spruced up her stylish avatar. The makeup was nude-toned and highlighted by a light pink lip shade and subtle kohl. The signature curly tresses rounded out her look. So, what do you think of Sanya Malhotra's outfit and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.