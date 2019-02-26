ENGLISH

    Sanya Malhotra Proves That Tis The Season Of Stripes With Her Outfit

    By
    |
    Sanya Malhotra Movies

    Sanya Malhotra was the classic diva with contemporary taste as she celebrated her birthday with the media. The 'Badhaai Ho' actress looked pretty in her jumpsuit and gave us style goals. She donned an outfit, which was enhanced by a retro touch. Let's decode her outfit and the look.

    Sanya Malhotra Fashion

    The talented actress went for a black and white striped outfit that featured flowy V-neck bodice with butterfly sleeves and a knot at the front. Her pyjamas were flared and her ensemble as such was accentuated by a breezy and fuss-free silhouette. It absolutely made for perfect resort wear. Sanya paired her jumpsuit with a pair of black loafers that contrasted her outfit.

    Sanya Malhotra News

    She kept her look minimal and accessorised it with delicate pendants, which spruced up her stylish avatar. The makeup was nude-toned and highlighted by a light pink lip shade and subtle kohl. The signature curly tresses rounded out her look. So, what do you think of Sanya Malhotra's outfit and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 26, 2019, 12:32 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 26, 2019
     

