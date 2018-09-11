Dangal Actress Sanya Malhotra's Formal Wear Can Be Donned On Festivals Too

Dangal actress, Sanya Malhotra has got a quite fun and carefree fashion sensibility. She has wowed us with her quirky promotional outfits, but this time for 'Pataakha' promotions, Sanya kept it simple. It was a plain-hued number and the actress looked simply stunning.

She sported an attire from the label Raw Mango. It was a humble attire and was a tribute to Indian craftsmanship. Her round-necked kurta was splashed in a vibrant pink colour. It was quarter-sleeved with slightly flared ends and was marked by sharp edges. Sanya paired her bright kurta with slightly subtle straight-fit jacquard pants, which were dipped in an ivory hue.

Her ensemble was so wearable and she made a strong case for office and festive wears. Well, not all the time, you have to wear something too elaborate on festivals and formal occasions. She looked smart and her fashion was so on point.

Sanya teamed her outfit with white pencil heels, which went well with her attire. Her oxidised earrings from Sangeeta Boochra spruced up her avatar. Sanya's makeup was also natural and marked by a deep lip shade and mascara. Her middle-parted impeccable ponytail rounded off her look.

So, how did you find Sanya Malhotra's look of the day? Let us know in the comment section.