Sanya Malhotra Exudes Sporty Vibes With This Outfit At LFW SR’19

Presented by AlcisXNari, Narendra Kumar showed the discerning audience an athleisure collection and promoted sustainable fashion on the fourth day of the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week Summer Resort 2019. Sanya Malhotra walked down the ramp for him and backed the sustainable drive. The 'Badhaai Ho' actress looked stylish and oozed confidence as she walked down the ramp.

She gave us a gym wear goal of the month with her sassy outfit. The diva wore a sleeveless black-hued cropped top and paired it with textured grey tights. She looked impressive in her ensemble, which she also paired with a long yellow jacket that was flowy and added contrast to her ensemble. It gave her attire a classy touch and we totally loved this addition.

Sanya teamed her ensemble with sports shoes, which went well with her outfit. Her makeup was highlighted by a glossy pink lip shade and her eye makeup was light. The curly tresses completed her showstopper avatar. Sanya was a vision and we totally found her sporty look awesome. What do you think about her outfit and the look? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Story first published: Sunday, February 3, 2019, 4:04 [IST]
