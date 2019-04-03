Sanya Malhotra Looked A Class Apart In Her Denim And Yellow Suit

ENGLISH

    Sanya Malhotra looked radiant in her colour-blocked suit, as she was spotted outside the city. She looked impressive in her traditonal suit, which we wished we had in our closets. Sanya looked awesome and gave us ethnic fashion vibes. Check out her attire and look of the night.

    So, Sanya was papped in a denim blue suit, which was half-sleeved and flared. Her suit was marked by a button-down feature and she teamed it with pants. She teamed her blue suit with a bright yellow dupatta, which went well with her ensemble. Sanya carried a smart brown purse with her to notch up her avatar.

    She paired her outfit of the night with kolhapuris, which upped her ethnic quotient. The prolific actress also wore a classy watch and accessorised her look with delicate earrings. The makeup was marked by a light pink lip shade and smoky kohl. The curly bun rounded out her beautiful traditional avatar. So, what do you think about Sanya's outfit and look? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Read more about: sanya malhotra celeb spotting
    Story first published: Wednesday, April 3, 2019, 13:21 [IST]
