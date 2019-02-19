TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Casual And Elegant, Sanya Malhotra Gave Us A Fashion Goal Of The Day
About last night, Sanya Malhotra was spotted in the city and exuded classy vibes. She looked awesome and elevated her style quotient with this number. She sported a casual ensemble, which totally inspired us to step up our fashion game. Let's decode her outfit and look.
So, Sanya wore a full-sleeved top that was sharply v-necked and featured an overlapping detail. It was a brownish-golden number and came with a ribbon belt. The 'Badhaai Ho' actress paired her impressive top with black pants, which totally colour-blocked her top. Sanya looked awesome and teamed her ensemble with black sandals.
She kept her look jewellery-free but her makeup was enhanced by dewy touches. Sanya wore a light pink lip shade and subtle kohl. The curly tresses rounded out her stylish avatar. Sanya Malhotra looked absolutely elegant. Don't you think so too? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.