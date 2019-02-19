ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Casual And Elegant, Sanya Malhotra Gave Us A Fashion Goal Of The Day

    By
    |
    Sanya Malhotra Fashion

    About last night, Sanya Malhotra was spotted in the city and exuded classy vibes. She looked awesome and elevated her style quotient with this number. She sported a casual ensemble, which totally inspired us to step up our fashion game. Let's decode her outfit and look.

    Sanya Malhotra Style

    So, Sanya wore a full-sleeved top that was sharply v-necked and featured an overlapping detail. It was a brownish-golden number and came with a ribbon belt. The 'Badhaai Ho' actress paired her impressive top with black pants, which totally colour-blocked her top. Sanya looked awesome and teamed her ensemble with black sandals.

    Sanya Malhotra News

    She kept her look jewellery-free but her makeup was enhanced by dewy touches. Sanya wore a light pink lip shade and subtle kohl. The curly tresses rounded out her stylish avatar. Sanya Malhotra looked absolutely elegant. Don't you think so too? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Read more about: sanya malhotra celeb spotting
    Story first published: Tuesday, February 19, 2019, 16:48 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 19, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue