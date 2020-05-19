Deepika Padukone Or Katrina Kaif: Whose Stylish Old Modelling Picture You Liked More? Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif were ramp models before they became professional actors. While their showstopper moments on the ramp have been noticed after they become actresses, we have decoded two old ramp walk looks for you. Their looks were quite bold and loud and both the actresses inspired maximalist fashion. Take a look at the outfits donned by Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif.

Deepika Padukone's Old Modelling Picture

So, Deepika Padukone wore this extraordinary outfit on one of the occasions and looked amazing. It wasn't a simple look to pull off but Deepika did it so confidently. Her attire consisted of a sequinned metallic bustier, which she paired with structured bottoms and a matching scarf. The attire featured abstract prints and the statement ruffled headgear rounded out her avatar. The makeup was nude-toned and that completed Deepika Padukone's ramp look.

Katrina Kaif's Old Modelling Picture

Katrina Kaif was also a model before she became an actress. One of her pictures from her old modelling days that caught our attention was the one in which she wore a one-shouldered dress. Her attire featured a flared silhouette that consisted of abstract patterns and lining prints. It was a gorgeous number with a multi-hued belt. She upped her look with purple earrings and a hair accessory. The deep pink lip shade and curly perm tresses rounded out Katrina Kaif's look.