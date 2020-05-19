ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Deepika Padukone Or Katrina Kaif: Whose Stylish Old Modelling Picture You Liked More?

    By
    |

    Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif were ramp models before they became professional actors. While their showstopper moments on the ramp have been noticed after they become actresses, we have decoded two old ramp walk looks for you. Their looks were quite bold and loud and both the actresses inspired maximalist fashion. Take a look at the outfits donned by Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif.

    Deepika Padukone's Old Modelling Picture

    So, Deepika Padukone wore this extraordinary outfit on one of the occasions and looked amazing. It wasn't a simple look to pull off but Deepika did it so confidently. Her attire consisted of a sequinned metallic bustier, which she paired with structured bottoms and a matching scarf. The attire featured abstract prints and the statement ruffled headgear rounded out her avatar. The makeup was nude-toned and that completed Deepika Padukone's ramp look.

    Katrina Kaif's Old Modelling Picture

    Katrina Kaif was also a model before she became an actress. One of her pictures from her old modelling days that caught our attention was the one in which she wore a one-shouldered dress. Her attire featured a flared silhouette that consisted of abstract patterns and lining prints. It was a gorgeous number with a multi-hued belt. She upped her look with purple earrings and a hair accessory. The deep pink lip shade and curly perm tresses rounded out Katrina Kaif's look.

    More DEEPIKA PADUKONE News

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 19, 2020, 16:14 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 19, 2020
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue