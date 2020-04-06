Katrina Kaif’s Simple Stay-At-Home Fashion Is What We Can Totally Relate To Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Katrina Kaif has been spending quality time at her Mumbai home these days. The actress often takes to her Instagram to share what's-happening-in-her-life amid lockdown with her fans. Apart from doing household chores, the actress has also been inspiring us with her comfy wardrobe that we could all relate to. So, let's find out what stay-at-home fashion of Katrina Kaif looks like.

Katrina Kaif's Tee And Jeans

We guess Katrina Kaif watched The Lion King recently and she looked smart as ever in her outfit that consisted of a tee and denims. It was a colour-blocked number that featured a half-sleeved yellow tee and she paired it with a graphic print and blue-hued washed denims. Katrina Kept her look accessory-free and even the makeup was light. The long sleek tresses rounded out her avatar.

Katrina Kaif's White Attire

The Bharat actress lit the candles yesterday and wowed us with her simple attire. Katrina wore a white blouse that could have either been a dress or a kurta. Her flared kurta featured billowing sleeves and was intricately-embroidered. She kept her look accessory-free and the makeup was light and minimal. The side-parted tresses completed her look.

So, which attire of Katrina Kaif's are you more likely to wear? Let us know that.

Photos Credit: Katrina Kaif's Instagram