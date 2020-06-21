ENGLISH

    International Yoga Day 2020: Best 6 Yoga Outfits Donned By Your Favourite Divas

    By
    |

    Let's face it, whether we like it or not but modern life demands yoga. With lots of stress boosters around we do need a stress buster too, and yoga has emerged as one of the best methods to cope up with stress. Originated in ancient India, yoga is widely practised around the globe and it helps you awaken spiritually with meditation techniques and exercises (asanas). However, yoga can't be done in just about any outfit. Yoga should be done in athleisure outfits as otherwise, the results could be drastic. In fact, with the rising significance of yoga as a tool for mindfulness and happy living, yoga fashion has also emerged. So, speaking about yoga fashion on the occasion of International Yoga Day, we have decoded six sporty outfits donned by Bollywood and Hollywood divas. Take a look for some yoga inspiration.

    Courtesy: Halle Berry's Instagram

    1. Halle Berry's Simple Yoga Wear

    With lush green backdrop, Halle Berry's yoga look is absolutely inspiring and her outfit is something we all could wear. The Catwoman actress wore a humble sleeveless white tee, which features slits and teams it with black-hued tights. A simple look and something we recommend if you are not a fan of trendy wear.

    Courtesy: Malaika Arora's Instagram

    2. Malaika Arora's Brown Yoga Wear

    Malaika Arora is a gym and yoga enthusiast and she also inspires us to invest more in sportswear. Recently, she wore a classy athleisure outfit from Reebok x Victoria Beckham's capsule collection. The supermodel looked amazing in her attire, which consisted of a sheer brown sleeveless top and matching tights. A recommended wear for the monsoon season too!

    Courtesy: Gigi Hadid's Instagram

    3. Gigi Hadid's White And Orange Yoga Wear

    If you need a splash of sunshine in your yoga wear, you should definitely invest in the Reebok yoga outfit that Gigi Hadid has donned. The supermodel wore a cropped sleeveless top and paired it with pyjama tights accentuated by blue, white, and orange hue. She also teamed it with a matching cropped jacket, a pair of socks, and sports shoes. This outfit will instantly brighten up your mood.

    Courtesy: Katrina Kaif's Instagram

    4. Katrina Kaif's Black And Blue Yoga Wear

    If you need something sassy and edgy, you can definitely buy Katrina Kaif's black and blue yoga wear. The actress teamed her black-hued halter sleeveless crop top with matching black tights accentuated by white and blue patterns. She paired it with black and red sports shoes and we absolutely loved her yoga wear.

    Courtesy: Winnie Harlow's Instagram

    5. Winnie Harlow's All-White Yoga Wear

    Unique and eye-catching, Winnie Harlow's all-white yoga outfit is something we all have our eyes on. The Canadian model's outfit consisted of a full-sleeved top and matching tights. The textured sheer pattern absolutely adds an interesting dimension to her ensemble. You can pair it with neon yellow sports shoes for a more head-turning effect.

    Courtesy: Shilpa Shetty Kundra's Instagram

    6. Shilpa Shetty Kundra's Multi-hued Yoga Wear

    Shilpa Shetty Kundra wore multi-hued yoga wear and looked awesome as always as she jumped with joy. Her attire was totally trendy and something we do want. She paired her red jacket-style top with black, blue, and red tights. The actress teamed her outfit with black-hued sports shoes.

    So, on the International Yoga Day 2020, whose athleisure yoga outfit are you going to buy? Let us know that.

    Story first published: Sunday, June 21, 2020, 8:30 [IST]
