Abhay Deol Gives Fashion Goals With A Pant Suit And Yellow Reflectors

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor Abhay Deol always charms us with his amazing performances in the films and his unique sartorial chocies. Recently, the Deol family was spotted at the special screening of Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas film in Mumbai, where Abhay Deol made heads turn in a blazer-pant suit and yellow reflectors. So, let us take a close look at his outfit, which caught our attention and decode his look.

So, for the screening, Abhay Deol opted for a navy blue t-shirt, which was accentuated by multi-hued floral accents. He teamed his quirky t-shirt with a two-buttoned long lapel blue hued blazer. The actor made a strong case for the the pink fashion trend by pairing it with pink pants, which looked fashionable. The blue and pink colour combination not only made for an awesome visual treat but also gave us cues on colour-blocking. Abhay completed his look with a pair of white sports shoes. The Aisha actor added a style statement to his ensemble with yellow reflectors. Abhay Deol notched up his look with a stubble beard.

Well, if we talk about his outfit, it was not just a pair of pink pants, which was eye-catching. He also impressed us with his floral t-shirt. We really liked Abhay Deol's look.

On the work front, Abhay Deol will be seen in an upcoming action-thriller Tamil film, Hero, which is scheduled to hit the cinemas on 20 December 2019.

What are your thoughts on his quirky pant suit? Do let us know in the comment section.