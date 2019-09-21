Just In
- 1 hr ago Priyanka Chopra Jonas Beckons Us To Pair Cycling Shorts With A Breezy Top
-
- 3 hrs ago Daughter's Day 2019: 7 Ways How Liberal Upbringing Can Help Daughters To Become Strong Women
- 3 hrs ago Navratri 2019: Messages & Greetings To Send To Your Loved Ones
- 4 hrs ago Saif Ali Khan And Soha Ali Khan Inspire Us To Wear Understated Outfits This Durga Puja
Don't Miss
- News Rajeev Kumar's anticipatory bail plea rejected
- Sports 5-0 inside 18 minutes! Man City blitz batters hapless Hornets
- Movies Karan Johar Takes Responsibility For Kalank’s Failure; 'It Failed Because We Gave Something Wrong'
- Automobiles KTM 125 Duke & RC Sales In India: Boost KTM Sales To 50,000 Units In 10 Months
- Technology Common 4G LTE Problems and Fixes
- Finance Still Waiting For Income Tax Refund: You Might Have Gone Wrong Here
- Education Top 10 Indian Universities In QS Graduate Employability Rankings 2020
- Travel How To Spend 3 Days In Goa: A Complete Travel Guide
Abhay Deol Gives Fashion Goals With A Pant Suit And Yellow Reflectors
Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor Abhay Deol always charms us with his amazing performances in the films and his unique sartorial chocies. Recently, the Deol family was spotted at the special screening of Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas film in Mumbai, where Abhay Deol made heads turn in a blazer-pant suit and yellow reflectors. So, let us take a close look at his outfit, which caught our attention and decode his look.
So, for the screening, Abhay Deol opted for a navy blue t-shirt, which was accentuated by multi-hued floral accents. He teamed his quirky t-shirt with a two-buttoned long lapel blue hued blazer. The actor made a strong case for the the pink fashion trend by pairing it with pink pants, which looked fashionable. The blue and pink colour combination not only made for an awesome visual treat but also gave us cues on colour-blocking. Abhay completed his look with a pair of white sports shoes. The Aisha actor added a style statement to his ensemble with yellow reflectors. Abhay Deol notched up his look with a stubble beard.
Well, if we talk about his outfit, it was not just a pair of pink pants, which was eye-catching. He also impressed us with his floral t-shirt. We really liked Abhay Deol's look.
On the work front, Abhay Deol will be seen in an upcoming action-thriller Tamil film, Hero, which is scheduled to hit the cinemas on 20 December 2019.
What are your thoughts on his quirky pant suit? Do let us know in the comment section.