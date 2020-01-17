Just In
Genelia-Riteish And Other Bollywood Couples Give Fashion Goals With Their Co-ordinated Outfits
The Bollywood celebrity couples have been giving major goals to everyone in the town. They not only have been inspiring us with their dazzling chemistry with each other but also making us fall in love with them with their co-ordinated outfits. Recently, a celeb couples including Genelia-Riteish, Rajkummar-Patralekha, Farhan-Shibani and Richa-Ali Fazal walked the blue carpet in co-ordinated outfits at an event, which was hosted by Amazon Prime Video. So, let us take a close look at their outfits and decode it.
Genelia Deshmukh And Riteish Deshmukh
Genelia Deshmukh donned a round-collar plain black midi dress. Her dress was accentuated by full-sleeved multi-hued printed exaggerated sleeves. She completed her look with ankle-length black striped heels. The actress accessorised her look with silver-toned bracelet and also carried a matching purse. She left her mid-parted tresses loose and spruced up her look with kohled eyes and nudish-pink lip shade.
On the other hand, Riteish Deshmukh complemented his wife in a full-sleeved Chinese-collar midnight-blue coat, which featured golden buttons. He paired it with black pants and completed his look with black shoes.
Rajkummar Rao And Patralekha
Patralekha wore a plunging neckline black top and paired it with notch-lapel beige-hued coat. She teamed it with black slim fit bottoms and completed her look with black-strapped sandals. The diva accessorised her look with silver-toned hoops and a wrist watch. She also carried a brown-hued round bag. Patralekha let loose her mid-parted curled locks. Sharp contouring marked by thick brows, kohled eyes, highlighted cheekbones, and red lip tint.
On the other hand, Rajkummar Rao complemented her in an all-black pantsuit. His suit consisted of a full-sleeved notch-lapel one-buttoned blazer. He teamed it with matching high-neck tee and pants. Rajkummar completed his look with a pair of black shoes.
Richa Chadha And Ali Fazal
Richa Chadha donned a cut-sleeved grey-hued sequin bodycon midi dress. She completed her look with pointed blue heels. The actress upped her look with a pair of silver-toned earrings. She sharply contoured her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Pointed brows, kohled eyes, heavy mascara, blue-hued eye shadow, and dark lip shade rounded out her look. She left her side-parted curly tresses loose.
On the other hand, Ali Fazal sported a black and blue pantsuit. His suit consisted of a classic white shirt, which he teamed with a black waistcoat. He teamed his ensemble with a full-sleeved open-front blue-hued blazer. The star paired it with black pants and black shoes.
Farhan Akhtar And Shibani Dandekar
Farhan Akhtar's girlfriend Shibani Dandekar donned a full-sleeved plain black dress. She completed her look with a pair of pointed leopard-printed boots. She let loose her poofy tresses and wrapped up her look with sharp contouring marked by filled brows, highlighted cheekbones, and red lip shade.
Farhan Akhtar opted for a desi Indian outfit. He wore a full-sleeved plain black kurta, which featured side slits. He layered it with cut-sleeved open front jacket and paired it with white bottoms. The actor completed his ensemble with black juttis.
The four couples definitely gave us major goals. Whose attire did you like the most? Do let us know in the comment section.