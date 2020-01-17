Genelia-Riteish And Other Bollywood Couples Give Fashion Goals With Their Co-ordinated Outfits

Genelia Deshmukh And Riteish Deshmukh Genelia Deshmukh donned a round-collar plain black midi dress. Her dress was accentuated by full-sleeved multi-hued printed exaggerated sleeves. She completed her look with ankle-length black striped heels. The actress accessorised her look with silver-toned bracelet and also carried a matching purse. She left her mid-parted tresses loose and spruced up her look with kohled eyes and nudish-pink lip shade. On the other hand, Riteish Deshmukh complemented his wife in a full-sleeved Chinese-collar midnight-blue coat, which featured golden buttons. He paired it with black pants and completed his look with black shoes.

Rajkummar Rao And Patralekha Patralekha wore a plunging neckline black top and paired it with notch-lapel beige-hued coat. She teamed it with black slim fit bottoms and completed her look with black-strapped sandals. The diva accessorised her look with silver-toned hoops and a wrist watch. She also carried a brown-hued round bag. Patralekha let loose her mid-parted curled locks. Sharp contouring marked by thick brows, kohled eyes, highlighted cheekbones, and red lip tint. On the other hand, Rajkummar Rao complemented her in an all-black pantsuit. His suit consisted of a full-sleeved notch-lapel one-buttoned blazer. He teamed it with matching high-neck tee and pants. Rajkummar completed his look with a pair of black shoes.

Richa Chadha And Ali Fazal Richa Chadha donned a cut-sleeved grey-hued sequin bodycon midi dress. She completed her look with pointed blue heels. The actress upped her look with a pair of silver-toned earrings. She sharply contoured her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Pointed brows, kohled eyes, heavy mascara, blue-hued eye shadow, and dark lip shade rounded out her look. She left her side-parted curly tresses loose. On the other hand, Ali Fazal sported a black and blue pantsuit. His suit consisted of a classic white shirt, which he teamed with a black waistcoat. He teamed his ensemble with a full-sleeved open-front blue-hued blazer. The star paired it with black pants and black shoes.