Kalki Koechlin's Pretty Pink Gucci Gown Is What You Should Add To Your Fashion Wardrobe Right Away!

Kalki Koechlin is among the rare actresses in the Hindi film industry, who always has something special to treat her fans with. From her maternity looks to her throwback pictures, she always has unique fashion goals for all of us. Recently, the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress took to her Instagram feed to share a few throwback pictures from the IIFA Awards 2017. Dressed in a pretty pink gown, Kalki looked very pretty. So, let us take a close look at her gown and decode it.

So, for the event, Kalki Koechlin was decked up in a net-sleeved pink flared gown, which came from the brand Gucci. Her easy-breezy gown was accentuated by heavy ruffle-detailing while the short trail added stylish quotient to her look. Her gown also featured circular flounce on the sleeves that enhanced the look of her gown. Kalki ditched accessories.

On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actress slightly contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled pointed brows, subtle kohled eyes, light eye shadow, soft blush, and dark pink lip shade spruced up her look. The diva pulled back her sleek tresses into a half-hairdo and let the remaining ones loose.

We really liked this gown of Kalki Koechlin and it's what you should add to your fashion wardrobe right away for upcoming events. What do you think about her attire? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Kalki Koechlin