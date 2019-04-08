ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Kalki Koechlin's Richly Embroidered Shift Dress Is Absolutely Poetic

    By
    |
    Kalki Koechlin Fashion

    Kalki Koechlin opted for an elaborate number for the 20 years celebration of designer, Sabyasachi. She wore a shift dress, which was beautifully done and she pulled it off with a lot of confidence. Her dress was perfect for celebratory occasion and the styling was also done beautifully. Let's decode her outfit and look.

    So, Kalki wore a round-necked dress, which was full-sleeved and dipped in a black hue. Her attire was enhanced by hauntingly poetic prints. The dress was characterised by animal and nature-inspired patterns in vibrant hues, which accentuated her dress. Kalki's attire was also marked by embellishments and colourful mirror-work at the hem.

    Kalki Koechlin Style

    The seasoned actress wore nude-toned pumps with her dress and carried a black clutch with her. She notched up her look with sleek earrings and the making was highlighted by a soft pink lip shade. The fringe pixie cut rounded out her stylish avatar. We thought Kalki looked amazing. Don't you think so too? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Read more about: kalki koechlin sabyasachi
    Story first published: Monday, April 8, 2019, 14:54 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 8, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue