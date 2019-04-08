Kalki Koechlin's Richly Embroidered Shift Dress Is Absolutely Poetic Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Kalki Koechlin opted for an elaborate number for the 20 years celebration of designer, Sabyasachi. She wore a shift dress, which was beautifully done and she pulled it off with a lot of confidence. Her dress was perfect for celebratory occasion and the styling was also done beautifully. Let's decode her outfit and look.

So, Kalki wore a round-necked dress, which was full-sleeved and dipped in a black hue. Her attire was enhanced by hauntingly poetic prints. The dress was characterised by animal and nature-inspired patterns in vibrant hues, which accentuated her dress. Kalki's attire was also marked by embellishments and colourful mirror-work at the hem.

The seasoned actress wore nude-toned pumps with her dress and carried a black clutch with her. She notched up her look with sleek earrings and the making was highlighted by a soft pink lip shade. The fringe pixie cut rounded out her stylish avatar. We thought Kalki looked amazing. Don't you think so too? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.