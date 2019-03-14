Kalki Koechlin's Black Dress Is One Of The Most Amazing Outfits We Have Seen This Year Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Kalki Koechlin always leaves us speechless with her fashion statements. She has a very unapologetic fashion sense and the seasoned actress believes in experimenting a lot. She wore an all-black ensemble, which left us stunned and was designed by Swapnil Shinde. Let's decode her outfit and look.

So, Kalki graced the Hidesign event and wore a dramatic number for the occasion. Her black dress consisted of asymmetrical neckline and volumionous bishop sleeves. The bodice of her attire was figure-hugging and the skirt was structured with metallic accents and strings. The skirt was also accentuated by tassels. Kalki colour-blocked her ensemble with golden pointed pumps, which went well with her look.

She accessorised her look with gold metallic hoop earrings from Radhika Agrawal Jewels. The makeup was beautifully done with a deep pink lip shade and subtle kohl. The fringe pixie cut rounded out her gorgeous avatar. Kalki was a vision to behold in her dress. So, what do you think about her attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.