Kalki Koechlin’s Floral Jumpsuit Should Be On Your Tropical Vacay Shopping List

Kalki Koechlin was out with the cast of 'Made In Heaven' for a new series launch and she looked classy in her attire. Her latest ensemble was a Shivan & Narresh jumpsuit, which totally gave us tropical vacay-wear goals. Kalki's ensemble boasted lush arrangement of flowers and pastel hues. In a nutshell, her attire was absolutely spring-worthy.

The seasoned actress wore the designer duo's Palmera jumpsuit. It was a cut-out jumpsuit, which was accentuated by nuanced details and featured sharp edges. Tailored to perfection, this jumpsuit of hers featured a deep V-neckline bodice and straight-fit pyjamas. It was figure-flattering attire, which was splashed in the lightest shade of pink and adorned with multi-hued floral accents and bold green leaves.

It was a cheerful ensemble and Kalki paired it with complementing pointed pumps. She accessorised her look with gold oval earrings, which came from the label 1011. Her makeup was highlighted by a bright pink lip shade and the blow-dried pixie cut added definitions to her look. So, how did you find Kalki Koechlin's attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.