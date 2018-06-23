Kalki Koechlin’s Attire Will Change The Way You Look At Festive Wears

Kalki Koechlin has a very individualistic fashion sense and no matter what she wears, the seasoned actress can pull it off with a lot of confidence and grace. She mostly wears breathable attires dipped in earthy tones and this time too she impressed us with her sartorial choice.

So, she wore a Payal Khandwala's pretty attire recently that was every bit classy and contemporary. She sported this stunning attire for the event, where she was honoured with 'Le Chevalier de L'Ordre des Arts et des Lettres'. In other words, she was conferred the French distinction of Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters for her contribution in enhancing Indo-French ties in cinema. Well, that was for sure a proud moment for not only Kalki but for the country too.

Her attire was a fusion wear that blended traditional fashion with modern sensibilities. The collared outfit of hers featured a celebration of Indian textile heritage. Kalki's outfit of the day came from designer's Autumn Winter 2017 collection and aimed at redefining Indian essentials. And we couldn't think of any other better attire that the actress could have worn for the glorious event.

Her exquisitely embroidered Benarasi brocade lehenga was paired with a metallic heirloom brocade textile blouse and a crisp vintage dupatta that was so interestingly tied around her neck. Well, Kalki just gave us a fun dupatta draping idea with this ensemble.

We thought this was one of Kalki Koechlin's finest looks and we oh so loved it. Don't you all think that you should have attire like this in your wardrobes? Feel free to tell us the answers in the comments section.