Kalki Koechlin Has A Weekend Floral Attire Suggestion For You Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Kalki Koechlin always impress us with her fashion statements. The seasoned actress has a very distinctive fashion sensibility and never gets into the trend race. She recently wore a stunning outfit from the label, Kanelle. Backed by comfort, her ensemble was again anti-trend. Let's decode her outfit and look.

So, Kalki wore a floral ensemble, which consisted of a round-necked top and pyjamas. It was quarter-sleeved top that was flared but the matching belt added a structure to her attire. The pyjamas were straight-fit but slightly towards the flared side. It was a beige-hued attire, which had a subtle sprinkle of pink-hued floral accents.

The actress paired her ensemble with pointed shiny pumps from the label, Zara. She carried a classy brown textured bag with her, which was from Hidesign. Kalki accessorised her look with delicate studs. Her makeup was enhanced by a pink lip shade, accentuated cheekbones, and subtle kohl. The soft kohl upped her look and the pixie cut completed her stylish avatar. She wore this attire for the Flipkart event in Bengaluru. So, what do you think about Kalki Koechlin's outfit and look? Let us know that in the comment section.