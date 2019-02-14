Kalki Koechlin's Paris Diary Includes An Abstract Printed Dress Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Kalki Koechlin has a liberated fashion sensibility. Her dress sense is keen, acute, and minus the pressure of fitting into the 'ruling trends' box. Moreover, this latest ensemble of hers is what that cannot be boxed. Open to countless interpretations, her resort ensemble defies structure and celebrates myriad hues.

The seasoned actress is in Paris these days and wore this ensemble for Festival du Film d'Asie du Sud. Her lightweight attire was like a colourful splash and came from the label, Roopa. Kalki wore a Hasri printed slip dress from their latest resort wear collection. The dress featured colourful printed stripes and Kalki added to the contrasts by pairing her dress with a silk crepe printed open jacket. Well, in a nutshell, her attire seemed like an abstract painting of the surrealist movement. Inspired by the people, colour, architecture, and art of Nepal, her ensemble also backed sustainability.

She was styled by Who Wore What When and since the dress was pretty maximalist, her look was minimal. She accessorised her look with vintage carved hearts earrings, which came from Radhika Agrawal Jewels. The makeup was nude-toned with a muted pink lip shade and sky blue eye shadow. The side-parted pixie cut rounded out her look. So, how did you find Kalki Koechlin's dress and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.