Kalki Koechlin’s Victorian Look At LFW 2018 Reflect Traditional Sensibilities

By
Kalki Koechlin Lakme Fashion Week 2018

Kalki Koechlin was the muse for designer Gaurav Katta on the final day of the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week Winter-Festive 2018. She wore a western outfit, which reflected Indian traditional sensibilities as well. Kalki's gown was Victorian and the actress looked like a dream come true in it.

Kalki Koechlin LFW 2018

Her medieval-era inspired gown was accentuated by a light purple shade, which we thought brought alive the subtle sophistication of the noble women of that era. Her off-shoulder gown was defined by sharp edges and nuanced details. It was a structured piece and was beautifully embellished. While the quarter-sleeved bodice of her attire was marked by intricate embroidery, the skirt was pleated and was enhanced by minimal embellishments.

Kalki Koechlin showstopper

The subtly done tulle drape also spruced up her attire and gave her ensemble a romantic touch. The dark blue belt contrasted her gown and the sheer clip hat gave her look an aristocratic touch. Kalki's makeup was light and marked by light pink lip shade, while her bun completed her look. She wore statement studs to notch up her look to a whole new level.

Kalki Koechlin was a vision to behold. How did you find her attire? Let us know in the comment section.

Kalki Koechlin fashion
