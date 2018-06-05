Subscribe to Boldsky
MENU

HEALTH

BEAUTY

FASHION

INSYNC

PREGNANCY & PARENTING

MORE

Check Out Which Diva Is Giving Us Travel Style Goals This World Environment Day

By Devika
Kalki Koechlin fashion

We love Kalki Koechlin's social media handles because she is not only our unconventional fashion icon but she also gives us a thing or two to think about. She just took to Instagram to post her thoughts on the World Environment Day. She posted a befitting caption with her amazing shot that said, "If there's no earth in heaven, let's not bother with heaven"~ Pessoa.

And while it was nice reading her caption, we couldn't take our eyes off her picture. Not only was her pic soothing to the eyes but it made us wonder yet again on how beautiful our planet earth is.

Set against the backdrop of rocky hills and verdant greenery, the 'Margarita With A Straw' actress was a vision as she posed near the clear blue lake. She seemed very contemplative and absolutely gave us a few travel style goals.

The diva sported a yellowish-orange swimwear-inspired attire that wonderfully popped out in the idyllic surrounding. Her outfit was pretty much backless and featured a breezy skirt, perfect for the next beach vacation. She actually elevated the beachwear to a whole new level and left us all speechless.

Kalki Koechlin fashion

We also loved the fact that she teamed her look with a loose ponytail that went perfectly with the attire. Well, we must say that nobody rocks casual and cool wears better than Kalki Koechlin. There's something so attractive about her resort dress that we still can't help but not staring at it. A sure-shot head turner!

Tell us, don't you want her attire in your wardrobe right now?

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Subscribe Newsletter
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue