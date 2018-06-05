Check Out Which Diva Is Giving Us Travel Style Goals This World Environment Day

We love Kalki Koechlin's social media handles because she is not only our unconventional fashion icon but she also gives us a thing or two to think about. She just took to Instagram to post her thoughts on the World Environment Day. She posted a befitting caption with her amazing shot that said, "If there's no earth in heaven, let's not bother with heaven"~ Pessoa.

And while it was nice reading her caption, we couldn't take our eyes off her picture. Not only was her pic soothing to the eyes but it made us wonder yet again on how beautiful our planet earth is.

Set against the backdrop of rocky hills and verdant greenery, the 'Margarita With A Straw' actress was a vision as she posed near the clear blue lake. She seemed very contemplative and absolutely gave us a few travel style goals.

The diva sported a yellowish-orange swimwear-inspired attire that wonderfully popped out in the idyllic surrounding. Her outfit was pretty much backless and featured a breezy skirt, perfect for the next beach vacation. She actually elevated the beachwear to a whole new level and left us all speechless.

We also loved the fact that she teamed her look with a loose ponytail that went perfectly with the attire. Well, we must say that nobody rocks casual and cool wears better than Kalki Koechlin. There's something so attractive about her resort dress that we still can't help but not staring at it. A sure-shot head turner!

Tell us, don't you want her attire in your wardrobe right now?