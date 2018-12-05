ENGLISH

    Kalki Koechlin's Pink Linen Tunic Will Make Your Long Day Better

    By
    |
    Kalki Koechlin movies

    Mid-day at work and feeling the strain? Well, let Kalki Koechlin make your day better with her latest fashion statement. Posed casually against the lush green backdrop, Kalki was a vision to behold in her pink dress. She made us reminiscent of the good old days when we would sit in the garden in our pastel outfits.

    She wore an attire that seemed comfortable and soothing. It was a pink flora linen silk tunic by Anavila and with this, she gave us a summer fashion goal in winters or perhaps she beckoned us to take a break. It was a round-necked outfit with slightly puffed three-quarter sleeves. The silhouette was layered and flared but with a knot on the side. Her tunic is definitely made for a long day.

    Kalki Koechlin Fashion

    Kalki paired her plain-hued ensemble with white pencil heels that colour-blocked her ensemble. She accessorised her look with delicate drop earrings. Her makeup was highlighted by a pink lip shade and the pixie cut rounded out her cute avatar.

    We absolutely loved Kalki Koechlin's attire. How about you? Let us know that in the comment section.

