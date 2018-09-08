Kalki Koechlin Opts For This Chic Earthy-hued Sari As She Reunites With Anurag Kashyap

Well, ex-partners can be friends too! Gone are the days, when exes wouldn't even look at each other. Now you see Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor are still good friends and so are Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. But the latest one that we are talking about is Anurag Kashyap and Kalki Koechlin. These two were spotted together at 'Manmarziyaan' screening and Kalki looked very elegant in her ethnic wear. Anurag kept it simple and casual.

So, Kalki donned a quirky sari and looked just stunning. We love her new pixie cut and her sari certainly celebrated Indian textile heritage. Her chic sari was dipped in muted tones and was pretty attractive to look at. With this sari of hers, Kalki made a strong case for the understated colours. Her sari was accentuated by contrasts.

While her full-sleeved and partially backless blouse was dipped in a pristine white shade, her sari was splashed in an earthy grey hue and came alive because of texture. Her drape, on the other hand, colour-blocked her sari and blouse as it was highlighted by black colour and featured white-hued abstract patterns.

Kalki completed her look with white-coloured sandals and delicate earrings. Her makeup was light and refreshing.

So, how did you find Kalki Koechlin's sari? We thought it was wonderful and yes, we have got our moment of the day.