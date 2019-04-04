ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Kalki Koechlin's Pink & Black Sari Is The Modern Quirky Outfit You Need

    By
    |
    Kalki Koechlin Fashion

    The much-awaited movie, 'No Fathers In Kashmir' is about to hit the screens and Alia Bhatt hosted the special screening of the film. Kalki Koechlin also graced the event and she looked delightful in her colour-blocked sari, which talked about contemporary aesthetics. Kalki's styling was also beautifully done.

    So, Kalki draped a Fatherland sari gracefully. She wore a sleeveless pink blouse and teamed it with a black sari with patterned grey border. With this traditional ensemble, the actress played with contrasts. Kalki looked awesome as ever and teamed her sari with pink embellished flats and she carried an orange purse with her.

    Kalki Koechlin Style

    She accessorised her look with dainty earrings and the makeup was highlighted by a bright pink lip shade and subtle kohl. The heavy fringe was adorned with pink flowers and that completed her quirky look. We thought Kalki looked adorable. What do you think about her sari and look? Let us know that in the comment section.

     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue