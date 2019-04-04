Kalki Koechlin's Pink & Black Sari Is The Modern Quirky Outfit You Need Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

The much-awaited movie, 'No Fathers In Kashmir' is about to hit the screens and Alia Bhatt hosted the special screening of the film. Kalki Koechlin also graced the event and she looked delightful in her colour-blocked sari, which talked about contemporary aesthetics. Kalki's styling was also beautifully done.

So, Kalki draped a Fatherland sari gracefully. She wore a sleeveless pink blouse and teamed it with a black sari with patterned grey border. With this traditional ensemble, the actress played with contrasts. Kalki looked awesome as ever and teamed her sari with pink embellished flats and she carried an orange purse with her.

She accessorised her look with dainty earrings and the makeup was highlighted by a bright pink lip shade and subtle kohl. The heavy fringe was adorned with pink flowers and that completed her quirky look. We thought Kalki looked adorable. What do you think about her sari and look? Let us know that in the comment section.