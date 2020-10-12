Your Monday Fashion Roundup: Gauahar Khan’s Vibrant Dress, Radhika Madan’s Denim Look, And More Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Mondays, the beginning of the week, is when we want to recharge after the weekend. Monday inspires the busy body in us and we want to look fresh and positive. For some, Monday is also the day, when they want to enhance the comfort quotient more than the stylish looks. So, Monday is a mixed bag for all of us and so we have curated a Monday fashion roundup for you. We have kept only western outfits in the list. Malaika Arora, Gauahar Khan, Mira Rajput Kapoor, Radhika Madan, and Kalki Koechlin fashionably inspired us for the day. Let's take a look at their outfits and find out our favourite pick of the day.

Malaika Arora's Top And Denims

Malaika Arora looked smart in her top and denims. She exuded sassy vibes as she was spotted in the city. The supermodel and reality TV host wore a spaghetti top that was white-hued and lightweight and paired it with a pair of distressed denims. It was a simple outfit, perfect for those who want to keep their look simple and feel comfortable whilst working. She also wore Reebok slippers, which went well with her outfit. The actress sported a gingham-patterned mask and her side-swept long highlighted tresses rounded out her avatar.

Courtesy: Kalki Koechlin's Instagram

Kalki Koechlin's Patterned Dress

Have to attend a Zoom meeting or an event? If that's the case, Kalki Koechlin's dress is perfect for you. The actress recently posed with a Mercedes-Benz EQC -the first all-electric luxury vehicle in India. The actress introduced the new car and wore a structured bateau-neckline dress. She posed by the car and her dress was splashed in a grey hue and was accentuated by artistic patterns. She paired her ensemble with smart brown heels and chic earrings. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade and the impeccable bun completed her look.

Radhika Madan's Denim Shorts Look

Radhika Madan was also spotted in the city and she looked chic and cute in her outfit. The Angrezi Medium actress wore a pink top and paired it with high-waist denim shorts, which went well with her top. She also wore a denim jacket, which upped her denim look. The actress teamed her ensemble with a pair of white sports shoes to notch up the comfort quotient. The golden-toned frames and pink lip shade spruced up her avatar. She also wore a simple light blue mask, which she removed for some time, as she was clicked by the shutterbugs. The middle-parted long messy tresses rounded out her avatar.

Courtesy: Gauahar Khan's Instagram

Gauahar Khan's Embellished Dress

The Bigg Boss 14 senior, Gauahar Khan impressed us with her embellished dress for the recent episode. Styled by Devki B, Gauahar wore a sleeveless dress that came from the label, Dilnaz. Her dress was accentuated by metallic tones and maroon hue. It was an intricately-embellished dress that was round-necked and we thought Gauahar's dress was unique. If you are looking forward to attending an event post your office work, this is the dress for you. She accessorised her look with delicate earrings and chic rings. Her makeup was enhanced by maroon lip shade. The cheekbones were contoured with dark kohl and the sleek side-parted ponytail completed her look.

Courtesy: Mira Rajput's Kapoor Instagram

Mira Rajput Kapoor's Yellow Dress

Mira Rajput Kapoor wore a sunshine yellow dress and exuded comfy vibes and also inspired us stylishly. Her dress came from the brand, Grassroot by Anita Dongre. It was a floral-patterned full-sleeved dress that was flared with a v-neckline. Mira's dress was highlighted by colourful nature-inspired accents and she paired her dress with equally vibrant flats. The golden-toned hoop earrings were from Outhouse. The makeup was dewy with pink cheekbones, pink lip shade, and pink eye shadow with subtle dark kohl. The side-swept voluminous tresses wrapped up her look.

We found Gauahar Khan's dress the most as it was not an easy number to pull off given the elaborate embellishments on the dress. Her makeup and styling balanced the look and she looked stunning. For us, the close second was Kalki Koechlin as her dress was smart with statement patterns. So, whose attire and look did you like the most? Let us know that.