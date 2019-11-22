ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Richa Chadha, Lisa Ray, Kalki Koechlin Have Unique Outfit Ideas For Formal Events

    By
    |

    So, are you looking out for what to wear for the formal events? If yes, we have got you covered. Of late, Richa Chadha, Lisa Ray, and Kalki Koechlin gave us outfit goals. They looked smart and flaunted their unique ensembles like a piece of cake. They were all styled by Who Wore What When. So, let's find out what they wore recently that left us inspired.

    Array

    Richa Chadha

    Richa Chadha looked stunning in a pantsuit by Zara but we go to admit it is not quite everyone's cup of tea. The actress pulled it off confidently. Her attire consisted of a bralette, which she paired with a blazer that was knotted and matching flared pants. Apart from her outfit, we also liked her quirky earrings from Aquamarine. The makeup was highly contoured and enhanced by pink lip shade and complementing eye shadow. The bob wavy hairdo completed her look and suited her.

    Array

    Lisa Ray

    Lisa Ray looked gorgeous as she graced the Feministaa event. The author talked about her book Close To The Bone and wore a lovely dress from Pinnacle by Shruti Sancheti. Her dress featured an overlapping bodice and was accentuated by abstract pink and green hues. She paired her attire with shiny boots. She upped her look with oxidised silver bangles, earrings, and a ring, which was from Sangeeta Boochra Silver Centrre and Minerali store. The makeup was marked by pink lip shade and matching eye shadow. The sleek bob tresses rounded out her avatar.

    Array

    Kalki Koechlin

    Kalki Koechlin showed us how to make night suit look event-ready. The actress wore an ivory pyjama set that was from Zara. Her attire consisted of a collared shirt and flared pyjamas. The shirt also featured blue pipings. Kalki's jewellery game was strong with chic gold-toned neckpiece and earrings, which were from Olio. The makeup was enhanced by pink lip shade and soft kohl. The impeccable high bun completed her look.

    So, whose attire and look did you like the most? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Photo Credits: Richa Chadha's Instagram/ Lisa Ray's Pic- Who Wore What When Instagram/ Kalki Koechlin's Pic- Who Wore What When Instagram

    More RICHA CHADHA News

    Story first published: Friday, November 22, 2019, 17:49 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 22, 2019
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue