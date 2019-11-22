Richa Chadha, Lisa Ray, Kalki Koechlin Have Unique Outfit Ideas For Formal Events Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

So, are you looking out for what to wear for the formal events? If yes, we have got you covered. Of late, Richa Chadha, Lisa Ray, and Kalki Koechlin gave us outfit goals. They looked smart and flaunted their unique ensembles like a piece of cake. They were all styled by Who Wore What When. So, let's find out what they wore recently that left us inspired.

Richa Chadha Richa Chadha looked stunning in a pantsuit by Zara but we go to admit it is not quite everyone's cup of tea. The actress pulled it off confidently. Her attire consisted of a bralette, which she paired with a blazer that was knotted and matching flared pants. Apart from her outfit, we also liked her quirky earrings from Aquamarine. The makeup was highly contoured and enhanced by pink lip shade and complementing eye shadow. The bob wavy hairdo completed her look and suited her. Lisa Ray Lisa Ray looked gorgeous as she graced the Feministaa event. The author talked about her book Close To The Bone and wore a lovely dress from Pinnacle by Shruti Sancheti. Her dress featured an overlapping bodice and was accentuated by abstract pink and green hues. She paired her attire with shiny boots. She upped her look with oxidised silver bangles, earrings, and a ring, which was from Sangeeta Boochra Silver Centrre and Minerali store. The makeup was marked by pink lip shade and matching eye shadow. The sleek bob tresses rounded out her avatar. Kalki Koechlin Kalki Koechlin showed us how to make night suit look event-ready. The actress wore an ivory pyjama set that was from Zara. Her attire consisted of a collared shirt and flared pyjamas. The shirt also featured blue pipings. Kalki's jewellery game was strong with chic gold-toned neckpiece and earrings, which were from Olio. The makeup was enhanced by pink lip shade and soft kohl. The impeccable high bun completed her look.

Photo Credits: Richa Chadha's Instagram/ Lisa Ray's Pic- Who Wore What When Instagram/ Kalki Koechlin's Pic- Who Wore What When Instagram