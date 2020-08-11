Gauahar Khan Gives Us Cues On How To Accentuate Your Simple Denim Look Without Any Difficulty Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

We love Gauahar Khan's fashion and mostly because she makes us want to dress up better. The supermodel and actress keep us regularly updated with her fashionable looks and recently, Gauahar gave us denim fashion goals. We thought she looked smart in both the denim outfits and gave us denim looks that we could easily ace. So, let's decode her outfits and looks.

Gauahar Khan's Colour-Blocked Outfit

Gauahar Khan looked amazing in her colour-blocked outfit and gave us cues on how to make heads turn without doing much. So, the diva wore a halter mustard-yellow sleeveless top and paired it with high-waist denim jeans, which we felt was a stunning combination. She also teamed her ensemble with dark blue shoes and accessorised her look with studs. The makeup was pink lip shade and contoured cheekbones. She also held her sleek tresses in her palms and looked smart.

Gauahar Khan's Denim Outfit With A Jacket

The actress looked stunning in her outfit and gave us an easy-breezy goal for this summer. She wore a white sleeveless top and paired it with high-waist blue jeans and paired her ensemble with a full-sleeved denim jacket that rested on her one shoulder. She teamed her attire with white embroidered flat sandals, which went well with her outfit. Gauahar Khan upped her look with chic studs. The makeup was natural with muted brown lip shade and subtle kohl. The side-parted highlighted tresses rounded out her avatar.

So, what do you think about Gauahar Khan's attire and look? Let us know that.

Courtesy: Gauahar Khan's Instagram