Gauahar Khan Graces Gurdas Maan's Son's Wedding And Flaunts Some Modern Traditional Outfits Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Gauahar Khan recently attended the wedding festivities of Gurdas Maan's son, Gurickk Maan and Simran Kaur Mundi. She looked gorgeous in her outfits, which were in tune with the modern sensibility. Also, with her ensembles, we also got some brand new fashion goals for this wedding season. Check out her fashion statements.

Gauahar Khan's Black And White Outfit

Gauahar Khan looked pretty as a peach in this black and white-hued gharara set that was designed by Seema Gujral. Her outfit consisted of a black-hued full-sleeved kurta and flared bottoms. Her kurta was accentuated by white floral patterns and her flared bottoms featured white-toned lines. She draped a simple white and black checkered dupatta with her attire. Gauahar's exquisite earrings and bangles came from Jagdish Jewellers. The makeup was highlighted by coffee brown lip shade and the side-swept tresses rounded out her avatar.

Gauahar Khan's Jacket And Jeans

Who says you can't wear a jacket and jeans to a wedding function? Gauahar Khan certainly did so and gave us a wedding festive goal of the day. Gauahar layered the outfit, with a classic white shirt that came from her own label, Gauahargeous and her exquisite multi-hued jacket was by Saroj Jalan. Her jacket was beautifully pattterned and accentuated by golden tones. She paired her ensemble with blue denim jeans. The statement gold neckpiece was from Kohar. The makeup was highlighted by vibrant pink lip shade and contoured cheekbones. The impeccable ponytail rounded out her avatar.

Gauahar Khan's Embellished Separates

Gauahar Khan also flaunted an embellished outfit with her separates. She wore a one-shouldered glittering top that was sequinned beautifully and teamed it with a flared white skirt that was partly embellished. Her pretty outfit was designed by Dilnaz and she upped her look with sleek jewellery that consisted of a neckpiece and complementing earrings. Her jewellery was by Lashyaa Jewels. Gauahar Khan's makeup was pink-toned and the side-parted bob tresses completed her look.

She was styled by Devki B for all the occasions. So, which wedding outfit of Gauahar Khan did you like the most? Let us know that.

Photos Credit: Gauahar Khan's Instagram