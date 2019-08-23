Gauahar Khan Looks Class Apart In Her Glamourous Golden Dress Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

It's the special day for Bollywood actress, Gauahar Khan as she turned a year older today. The birthday girl celebrated her birthday with her close friends.. The actress was seen in an eye-catchy shimmery gold midi dress. which seemed perfect as a party outfit. So, let's take a close look at her extremely glamourous outfit. Let's decode.

So, for the birthday bash, Gauahar was seen flaunting her amazing style sense with a bodycon dress. Gauahar picked a three-fourth sleeved boat neck golden shimmer midi dress, which made her stand apart. She paired it with black heels to complete her perfect look. Gauhar left her smooth and straight side-parted copper tresses loose. She opted for a minimal eye makeup but the pink lip shade and highlighted cheekbones spruced up her look. She rounded out her look with dazzling white studs. Well, style icon Gauahar Khan always leaves us speechless because of her glamourous fashion choices.

On the work front, Gauahar has starred in a number of hit films films such as Game, Ishaqzaade, Fever, Badrinath ki Dulhania and Begum Jaan. She has also featured in many songs including Parda Parda, Jhalla Walla, Chokra Jawaan and others. We hope to see her in many more upcoming films.

A very happy birthday to gorgeous Gauahar Khan.

Meanwhile, do not forget to drop your opinions on her glamourous birthday dress.