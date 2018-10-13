Gauhar Khan's Linen Sari And Hand-painted Madhubani Blouse Should Be Your New Office Dress Code

The traditional sari has evolved into one of the most functional wears today. Hailed as one of the most fluid ethnic outfits, in the days of denim also, the sari has not lost its relevance. On the contrary, saris have surpassed the barriers of time and have made its way into the wardrobes of contemporary women. Also, shifting our focus slightly, and talking about the fabrics, linen is one such material that today represents intelligentsia.

While modern sensibilities are important, promotion of the artistic heritage of the country also becomes significant. Fashionably speaking, India, may be in the nascent stage when it comes to global relevance, but the country holds one of the top positions in terms of preserving the age-old traditions. Even in the times of consumerism, we notice that the country has designers, who are slowly and steadily making the younger generation realise about the beautiful arts and crafts with their outfits. One such designer to do so, incorporated Madhubani artwork in her linen ensembles, was Prreeti Jaiin Nainutia, who runs a label called Nirmoha.

The gorgeous Gauhar Khan was her showstopper at the Lotus Make-up FDCI India Fashion Week 2018 and we are going to focus on her ensemble, which left us mesmerised. Gauhar effortlessly and gracefully walked down the ramp for the young designer. The actress and model wore a contemporary linen sari, which we thought looked smart, practical, and at the same time traditional. It was a muted-toned sari, spalshed in the colours of autumn, and accentuated by silver and golden patterned borders. Her sari was structural, fuss-free, and draped classically. She teamed it with a blouse that accentuated her outfit.

Her blouse was round-necked with flared kimono sleeves. It was a beautiful ivory-hued piece that came alive with intricate hand-painted Madhubani patterns. Can a blouse spruce up a sari? Well, you have a clear answer to that now. She accessorised her look with meticulous temple jewellery, which included a neckpiece and complementing earrings.

Her makeup was natural and the middle-parted sleek tresses rounded off her look. So, how did you find Gauhar Khan's attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.