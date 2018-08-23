On Gauhar Khan's Birthday, The Style Icon Who Inspires Us To Believe That Comfort Can Be Fashionable

Gauhar Khan is one of India's leading models, but we came to know about her personality with Bigg Boss- the reality show, which she finally won. However, apart from her no-nonsense attitude, we also got a little sneak peek into her personal style sense. We mostly saw Gauhar on the ramp shows or magazine covers, so we didn't know much about her own style game.

Her fashion is diverse and is backed by the comfort quotient. She wouldn't wear just about anything because it is trendy, Gauhar, on the contrary, often treads on the road-less-travelled when it comes to fashion. We particularly love her traditional fashion sense and she is a keen observer of fabrics and details.

However, her western fashion is also equally fun and soothing. When it comes to western style, Gauhar has a thing for pastel shades and lightweight fabrics. Well, a model and actress, Gauhar is the fashion icon that we all need and can get ideas from. She is an inspiration to young modern women. On her birthday, take a look at her sizzling style sense.