Gauhar Khan Aces The Modern Kashmiri Look In This Ethnic Wear

By Devika
Gauhar Khan latest fashion

Gauhar Khan's style sense is so individualistic and has high relevance among the youth. She wears the comfiest of attires and beckons us to try it out too. Gauhar prefers to keep her style simple, playful, and mostly cheerful.

She gives us young ladies most wearable fashion goals and we love her for that. So, her latest Instagram post showed her traditional avatar, which we thought was amazing. Gauhar in this avatar of hers gave us a perfect office-wear goal.

The model and actress was in a sunny mood, which got clearly radiated through her ethnic attire. She was at the Baramulla Youth Festival in Kashmir and donned an event-appropriate Anoli Shah outfit. Well, Gauhar certainly looked like a modern Kashmiri girl in this vibrant-meets-muted attire and had our jaws dropping.

It was a classy outfit that featured a full-sleeved kurta with a bandhgala collar and palazzo pants. Gauhar's kurta was greenish yellow hued and accentuated by red-coloured floral prints. Her golden-hued bottoms contrasted her kurta and perfectly complemented it too. She teamed her drop-dead gorgeous avatar with light golden sandals and a matching bangle.

Gauhar left her long hair slightly side-parted and loose and her makeup was done to T with a slight touch of pink, which was simply awesome.

So, yes, Gauhar impressed us in the Kashmiri avatar. Kudos to her for keeping it real and believable.

    Read more about: fashion bollywood gauhar khan
    Story first published: Tuesday, June 26, 2018, 16:43 [IST]
