Gauhar Khan’s Vibrant Eid-Ul-Fitr Attire Is All Things Fun And Flirty

If there was anyone who wooed us with her style on Eid-ul-fitr, it was Gauhar Khan. The actress and model was all beaming on the auspicious occasion as she took to her social media to wish her followers a happy Eid. And well, she seemed to be totally enjoying wearing her fun and flirty outfit.

The 'Begum Jaan' actress was dressed in vibrant yellow attire, perfect for the festive occasion. With this attire, she gave the wardrobe goals to the young women. That ethnic ensemble of hers seemed comfortable and chic. So, Gauhar wore a full-sleeved outfit by Anoli Shah that featured a cross between structured bodice and flared lower half. She wore a printed kurti that was adorned with red-hued floral designs, which accentuated her attire and made her look like a dream.

The actress complemented her kurti with bright yellow Patiala-styled dhoti pants that went perfectly well her attire. She sensibly selected a pair of jootis that matched with her kurti. She kept her look mostly jewellery-free. The only jewellery that she sported was a ring and stunning studs. Her makeup was enhanced by smoky eyes and light coloured lip shade. We also loved her tight bun because it suited with her attire.

So, we are completely bowled over by Gauhar Khan, are you too? Let us know your views in the comment section.