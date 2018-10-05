Gauhar Khan's Latest Attire Is Smart And Perfect For A Lady Who Travels Often

Gauhar Khan's latest travel style caught our attention. The model and actress, Gauhar's outfit was smart and so on point. It was a humble ensemble and yet it was an eye-catching number. Adding to that, it was a kind of attire that we also could have easily worn.

The colour combination was classic and Gauhar looked trendy and jet-set ready. The fashion diva was clicked in Dubai and paired a top with pants. Her sporty top was sleeveless and round-necked. It was splashed in a black hue and backed by comfort quotient.

Gauhar paired it with straight-fit pants, which were dipped in the olive green shade and went really well with her top. We loved the muted hue of her attire and thought Gauhar looked simply fabulous. We thought her look was professional and this attire of hers would have made a good formal wear too. The actress paired her outfit with flat sandals, which complemented her attire.

Gauhar accessorised her look with a delicate pendant necklace and chic studs. She also wore a metallic watch and a bracelet. The fashion diva carried a black-hued side bag with her. Her makeup was subtle and her sleek long tresses notched up her look.

So, how did you find Gauhar Khan's outfit of the day? Let us know in the comment section.