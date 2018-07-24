Gauhar Khan's Attire Is What Will Make You Feel Good And Pretty

Gauhar Khan is stylish and definitely has a slay-worthy closet. This time, she proved to us again that her fashion game is forever cool and fiery. Gauhar played with classics and made it look very trendy. We were not only wooed by her style sense but also wanted to steal this attire from her wardrobe.

So, she wore a white-hued boat-necked top, which was asymmetrical and so resort-wear like. Her top was enhanced by ruffled accents and had balloon sleeves that we so loved. Her top was short and tucked inside a structural body-hugging skirt.

Her skirt was crisp and sharply contrasted her flared top. It was dipped in sky blue hue and had very subtle white lines, which helped accentuate her attire. Her midi skirt also came with matching straps, which gave a school-uniform touch to her ensemble.

Gauhar also teamed her attire with white and shiny golden sneakers that went perfectly well with her outfit. She carried a quirky side bag with a myriad graphic prints and her chic watch was the only accessory that she sported.

Her long middle-parted tresses added to her overall awesome look. She looked refreshing and fresh as a daisy in her attire.

Gauhar Khan aced the western style game once again. Don't you all think so too? Let us know your views in the comments section.