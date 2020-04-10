Gauahar Khan’s Denim Jumpsuit Is What You Would Want In Your Wardrobe Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Gauahar Khan has been giving us fashion goals these days. Apart from gym wear goals, the actress also has casual outfit goals for us. Denims seem to be her favourite fabric! Last time, she impressed us with us a white crop top and denim jeans combination and this time, she gave us another denim wear goal. So, let's talk about her Day 17 quarantine outfit that had our attention.

So, Gauahar Khan took a break from tee and jeans and instead opted for a denim jumpsuit. It was smart wear and we are definitely investing in one after the coronavirus crisis gets over. We loved this jumpsuit of hers as it made for an ideal formal and casual wear as well. It was a structured attire and full-sleeved. Gauahar looked amazing in her ensemble, which we felt was a cross between classic and contemporary.

She didn't wear jewellery but spruced up her look with delicate studs. The makeup was nude-toned and enhanced by light pink lip shade. The impeccable ponytail rounded out her avatar. So, what do you think about Gauahar Khan's attire and look? Let us know that.

Photos Credit: Gauahar Khan's Instagram