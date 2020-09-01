Kalki Koechlin Exudes Boss Lady Vibes In Her Not-So-Formal Unique Outfits In Her Latest Photoshoot Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Kalki Koechlin is among the rare actresses in the Bollywood industry who is never afraid to experiment with her fashion picks. Be it for casual gatherings or for glamorous events or for her baby bump photoshoot, the actress is always out there flaunting her stunning unique outfits. Recently, Kalki turned cover star for Cosmopolitan India magazine's brand new issue and was seen sporting wow-worthy outfits. Yes, she exuded boss lady vibes in her outfits but it wasn't formal suits. Styled by Who Wore What When, she opted for some unique numbers and gave us major fashion inspiration. So, let us take a close look at her both outfits and decode it.

Kalki Koechlin In A Printed Jacket And Brown Pants

Kalki Koechlin sported a full-sleeved orangish-brown short Kenzo jacket of her grandmother, which was accentuated by intricate light-orange and green patterns. She layered her blazer with a plain round-collar white tee and teamed it with high-waist loose brown pants. The Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actress accessorised her look with pair gold-toned funky earrings and spruced up her look with slight contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, and red lip tint. She pulled up her sleek tresses into a high bun and looked pretty.

Kalki Koechlin In A White Net Ensemble

Kalki Koechlin was decked up in a full-sleeved white net top, which was accentuated by a lace border. She teamed it with matching bottoms and layered her ensemble with a sleeveless light-brown hued jacket. The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress completed her look with a pair of nude-hued heels and upped her look with a gold-toned chain neckpiece. She pulled back her highlighted tresses into a dazzling hairdo and elevated her look with slight contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, and red lip shade.

So, what do you think about these outfits of Kalki Koechlin. Let us know that in the comment section.

Cover Pic Credit: Kalki Koechlin